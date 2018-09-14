Second man dies in shooting at Lansdowne funeral

A second man has died following a shooting at a Lansdowne cemetery on Wednesday, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

Montrell Johnson, 25, of the 2800 block of Westfield Avenue in northeast Baltimore’s Westfield neighborhood, died of gunshot wounds at a local hospital, said Officer Jen Peach, a county police spokeswoman.

Johnson and Maurice Brown Jr. were fatally injured when gunfire erupted midday Wednesday, as a funeral service for 18-year-old Marcus Brown was about to begin at Mount Zion Cemetery, police said.

Marcus Brown, 18, had been gunned down in Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood on Aug. 15. Maurice Brown, 32, was Marcus Brown’s older brother.

It’s not clear what Johnson’s relationship to the Brown family may be, police said.

Police have not said what may have precipitated the shooting or how many suspects and weapons were involved. The incident remains under investigation.

Security footage from a nearby business showed mourners scrambling through gravestones following the shooting. Lansdowne High School was put on lockdown.

