Lawyers for Korryn Gaines' family add more Baltimore County police officers to wrongful death lawsuit

The family of Korryn Gaines has named two more Baltimore County police officers as defendants in their wrongful-death lawsuit.

Attorneys for the family said Tuesday they filed an amended lawsuit in Baltimore County Circuit Court after receiving a trove of documents through a subpoena of the county state's attorney's office. They initially filed the claim last month.

Gaines, 23, was shot and killed by a tactical officer at her Randallstown apartment in August following an hours-long standoff. The officer also hit her 5-year-old son, Kodi, when he fired at Gaines.

The shooting was ruled legally justified by county State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger, who announced in September he would not file criminal charges in the case. He said the officer who shot Gaines feared for his safety when Gaines pointed a shotgun at officers, and that Gaines fired back at police.

Before Shellenberger's announcement, Gaines' family had filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the county and the officer who killed Gaines, identified by police as Officer First Class Ruby. The police department does not release the first names of officers involved in shootings under an agreement between the county and the police union.

However, the amended lawsuit identifies the officer who shot and killed Gaines as Royce Ruby Jr.

It also names officers John Dowell and Allen Griffin as defendants. The family alleges they illegally entered Gaines' apartment.

A spokeswoman for county police declined to comment on pending litigation. The officers named in the lawsuit could not be reached for comment.

Both Shellenberger and the police officials have previously said the officers legally entered the apartment.

Police, including Dowell and Griffin, went to Gaines' home to serve an arrest warrant on Gaines, as well as one on her fiance, Kareem Courtney. The warrant for Gaines was related to her alleged failure to appear in court on charges stemming from a traffic stop.

Instagram video by Korryn Gaines from confrontation with police in Randallstown The following video depicts a confrontation between Baltimore County Police and Korryn Gaines during a standoff on Monday, August 1. The following video depicts a confrontation between Baltimore County Police and Korryn Gaines during a standoff on Monday, August 1. See more videos

However, the lawsuit claims that Courtney – who was wanted for an alleged assault on Gaines -- did not live at the apartment, and that Dowell and Griffin knew that.

Many of the documents the Gaines family lawyers received from the state's attorney's office were medical records, but they also included officer statements, said J. Wyndal Gordon, an attorney for Gaines' family.

Another lawyer for the family, Corlie McCormick Jr., said attorneys are also seeking Ruby's personnel files from the Carroll County sheriff's office and detention center, where he said Ruby previously worked.

