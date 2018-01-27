Man charged in stabbing of his parents in Kingsville

A 27-year-old man is accused of stabbing his parents Friday night at their home in the Kingsville area, Baltimore County police say.

Michael Joseph Cottone is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Police said they were called to the family’s home in the 8000 block of Redstone Road shortly before 10 p.m.

Cottone’s father said he was sleeping in a recliner chair when his son stabbed him, police said. When his wife came into the room, Cottone allegedly stabbed her, too.

Both parents were stabbed in the upper body, according to police. They were taken to a hospital and released after being treated.

Police say Cottone had fled the home before they arrived, but patrol officers found and arrested him.

Cottone is being held without bail at the county detention center and did not have an attorney listed in court records.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez