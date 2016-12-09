Baltimore Co. trying to ID man suspected of forcing woman into car at Towson shopping center

Baltimore County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say threatened to shoot a woman and ordered her into her car at a Towson shopping center last month.

The incident happened Nov. 5 in the parking lot of the Babies "R" Us at Towson Place in the 1200 block of Putty Hill Avenue, police said Friday, when they released a composite sketch of him.

At about 7:30 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was putting her 1-year-old daughter and infant son into her car when a man approached her, police said. He told her he had a gun, threatening to shoot her if she screamed. Then, he told her to get into the car and they drove away.

When the suspect told her to go to the bank, she said her wife had all their credit cards, according to police. They drove back to the parking lot to wait for her.

When the woman's wife approached the vehicle, she and the suspect began arguing, and he then ran away without taking anything, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.