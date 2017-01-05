Baltimore County drug trial postponed for Korryn Gaines' fiancé; gun charges to be dismissed

Baltimore County prosecutors plan to drop gun charges against the fiancé of Korryn Gaines, but he's still facing charges that he was dealing heroin.

A trial for Kareem Courtney, 39, was scheduled to begin in Baltimore County Circuit Court this week. The prosecution asked for a postponement Thursday. The trial is now set for February.

The charges against Courtney stemmed from a search of Gaines' Randallstown apartment after she was shot and killed by Baltimore County Officer Royce Ruby Jr. following an hours-long standoff in August. Police said they found 75 capsules of heroin and the shotgun Gaines used in the standoff.

Courtney was charged with multiple drug and gun counts, including possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute. At the time, police said Courtney, who was convicted of attempted murder in 1996, was disqualified from owning or having access to guns because of his criminal record.

Assistant State's Attorney Daniel Bernard Trimble said Thursday the state plans to dismiss the weapons-related charges, but will move forward with the drug counts.

"The only gun in the house was the shotgun that Korryn Gaines had," Trimble said. "It was bought by her, possessed by her."

Courtney's defense attorney, J. Wyndal Gordon, also said the gun belonged to Gaines, not Courtney.

"Korryn had paperwork for that gun," he said. "She had a legal gun."

Trimble said the state asked for a postponement for several reasons, including that a state's witness was unavailable due to a medical issue. Also, the defense informed the state Thursday of a new witness, he said.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez