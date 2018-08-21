Woman indicted on six counts in Baltimore County crash that killed 5-year-old, grandmother

Baltimore County grand jurors on Monday indicted a woman on six counts in the deaths of a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother who police said were struck by a car in Timonium last month.

The alleged driver of the car, Callie Noble Schwarzman, 22, is charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter, a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison. She is also charged with two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter, a misdemeanor that carries up to three years; driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol; and driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, court records show. The indictment does not list penalties for the last two charges, but possible sentence time for those counts vary based on previous convictions.

Schwarzman was still under supervised probation from a 2017 DUI arrest when county police say she drove her SUV off the road and struck 5-year-old Delaney Gaddis and 60-year-old Deborah Limmer while they were on a walk on July 23. Limmer had been pushing her granddaughter in a stroller on the sidewalk along Girdwood Road, near Dulaney High School, about 6:50 a.m. Both victims were later pronounced dead at area hospitals.

The indictments move the case from district court, where charges were initially filed against Schwarzamn, to circuit court, which generally handles more serious criminal cases.

Schwarzman previously faced additional charges in the case, including two counts of homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol; homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by drugs; and homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by CDS. Those charges carry a less serious prison sentences than the negligent manslaughter charges.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment Tuesday. Court records show Schwarzman was being represented by the public defender’s office, which did not return a call for comment Tuesday.

