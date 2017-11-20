Baltimore County police make arrest in shooting in Hunt Valley Saturday

Baltimore County police said Monday that they have made an arrest in a shooting that injured a 42-year-old man in Hunt Valley on Saturday night.

Police said the suspect is in custody Monday following a shooting after 11 p.m. in a parking lot at the corner of Shawan and McCormick roads. The department did not release any additional information about the suspect, including his name.

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other, and had a previous dispute before they encountered one another in the parking lot. When the victim turned and attempted to walk away, police said the suspect shot the victim once in the upper body, then fled the scene.

The victim is listed in good condition at an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

