Man shot in Hunt Valley, but Baltimore County police release few details

A man was shot in Hunt Valley just before midnight Saturday, Baltimore County Police said.

Police did not release the victim’s name but said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. They said the man was targeted, but did not specify where in Hunt Valley the shooting happened or release any information on the motive. No information has been released regarding a suspect.

“Because we do not want to compromise what is still a very active investigation, additional details will not be provided today,” Sgt. Andrea Bylen, a county police spokeswoman, wrote in a statement.

