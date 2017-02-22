Baltimore County police extradite Dundalk murder suspect

Baltimore County police said Wednesday they had extradited from Ohio the suspect in a 2016 murder in Dundalk.

Pablo Javier Aleman was charged in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Victor Adolfo Serrano, who was found dead in a home in the 6700 block of Woodley Road on March 17, 2016.

Police said Aleman was arrested in Ohio after he threatened a local officer with a knife after the officer saw him walking on a highway and stopped to offer him a ride. The officer shot Aleman in the abdomen during the incident.

Aleman was treated for the gunshot wound. He is now in police custody in the Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting trial.

cwells@baltsun.com