Second man suspected in Gwynn Oak double killing turns himself in

A second man has been charged in a double shooting two months ago that left two young men dead in Gwynn Oak.

Dante Terrell Garrison Jr., 18, of Gwynn Oak, turned himself in Tuesday in Towson, Baltimore County police said. He is charged with first-degree murder. Online court records did not list his attorney.

On Nov. 17, police arrested another man suspected in the killings, Robert Jamar Davis. The 23-year-old from Gwynn Oak is also charged with first-degree murder.

According to police, the two men shot to death Kabrien Clark, 18, and Isaiah Davis, 19, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Both victims were shot in their upper bodies and died at the scene at Liberty and Tulsa roads.

Garrison and Robert Jamar Davis, police said, intentionally targeted the victims.

