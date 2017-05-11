Man fatally shot while parking car in Baltimore County

A 32-year-old man died after being shot once early Thursday while parking his car in Baltimore County.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. as the man was walking from the car he had just parked in the first block of Swampscott Court, Baltimore County police said. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, who was not injured, police said.

The suspect approached and shot the man, then ran off, police said.

County police referred to the area as Parkville. It occurred in a residential area not far from the intersection of Joppa and Harford roads.

Police believe the victim, who was not identified, was targeted and are asking for the public's help with information — by contact police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

