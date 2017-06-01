Through May, record number of killings in Baltimore
News Maryland Crime

Police seeking to identify suspect in Randallstown home invasion

Carrie Wells
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County police are seeking to identify a suspect in a home invasion robbery in January in Randallstown.

Three suspects entered a home in the 8400 block of Charlton Road on Jan. 28 and displayed guns, robbing the victims of cash, electronics and personal items. Police obtained surveillance video of a suspect using the victim's debit card at an ATM in the 9000 block of Liberty Road after the robbery, and also found surveillance video of the suspect in a nearby convenience store.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or the investigating detectives at 410-887-2575.

cwells@baltsun.com

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
81°