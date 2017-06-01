Police seeking to identify suspect in Randallstown home invasion

Baltimore County police are seeking to identify a suspect in a home invasion robbery in January in Randallstown.

Three suspects entered a home in the 8400 block of Charlton Road on Jan. 28 and displayed guns, robbing the victims of cash, electronics and personal items. Police obtained surveillance video of a suspect using the victim's debit card at an ATM in the 9000 block of Liberty Road after the robbery, and also found surveillance video of the suspect in a nearby convenience store.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or the investigating detectives at 410-887-2575.

cwells@baltsun.com