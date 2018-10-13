Baltimore County police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Baltimore County police are looking for help in identifying the driver of a car in a hit-and-run case that left a 27-year-old man dead, police said.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Liberty Road near Croydon Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Investigators determined that Garohn Malik Green, of the 200 block of Medwick Garth East, was crossing Liberty Road when he was struck by a car traveling east on Liberty Road. Police said the car left the area after hitting Green.

Green was transported to Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The car is described as a 1997 to 1999 Lexus ES300 with a two-toned cream over silver color. Police said the car should have significant damage to the front right corner and to the front right headlight. It should also have some parts missing, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the fatal hit and run call 911 or Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.