Man handcuffed during Baltimore County traffic stop drives off, caught hours later

Police have caught up with a man they say drove off from a Baltimore County traffic stop despite being handcuffed.

Maryland State Police said in a statement that a trooper stopped a car in Baltimore County early Wednesday and spotted a silver handgun tucked into the front of the driver's pants. Police say the trooper handcuffed the driver while he was still seated, but as he tried to get the driver out of the car, the driver took off.

The stop took place around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Loch Raven Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue. The car — which is registered to a woman who lives nearby — was found abandoned near Putty Hill and Western avenues, Maryland State Police said.

Police say they searched for the driver, 27-year-old Marcus Lennon of Baltimore, who was wanted on a second-degree assault charge. He was found hours later, but police say they didn't find the gun he was carrying. They are pursuing a search warrant.

Reporting from The Baltimore Sun contributed to this article.