Police: Good Samaritan stops robbery suspect at Halethorpe pharmacy.

A good Samaritan stopped a suspect following a robbery of a Halethorpe pharmacy Tuesday, and held the suspect until officers arrived, Baltimore County police said.

The suspect, Robert James Richter, 37, of the 5400 block of East Drive, was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and grand theft, police said. Police did not release the good Samaritan's name.

The incident at the Baltimore Highlands Pharmacy in the 4100 block of Annapolis Road was reported to police at 4:14 p.m., when an employee pushed a holdup alarm button, officials said.

Richter had entered the store, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded pills and pharmaceuticals that are kept in a locked area, police said.

Another employee was on the phone with the good Samaritan at the time, and told him the pharmacy was being held up, police said. The man on the phone came to the pharmacy and chased Richter, subdued him and held him until police arrived.

The weapon, once recovered by police, was determined to be a pellet gun.

Richter is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

No additional details were listed in online court records.

