Two women shot in West Baltimore home invasion

Two women were being treated for “severe” injuries after men kicked in the back door of their West Baltimore home and shot them, police said.
The shooting occurred around 11:50 a.m. in the unit block of Gorman Ave., police said.
Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, who visited the scene, confirmed the details and said both women were adults and are believed to be mother and daughter, though police were still gathering information.
Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.