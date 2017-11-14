Attorneys for Korryn Gaines' 6-year-old son file new claims against Baltimore County police

Attorneys for the 6-year-old son of Korryn Gaines are disputing key details in the Baltimore County Police Department’s account of the fatal shooting of the Randallstown woman last year.

Lawyers for the son, Kodi, said Tuesday that Gaines, 23, was not pointing her shotgun at police when Royce Ruby, a county tactical officer, shot her inside her apartment following Gaines’ hours-long standoff with police in August 2016.

“There was this … suggestion that Korryn Gaines was pointing her weapon at police officers at the time she was shot,” said attorney Kenneth Ravenell, who represents Kodi. “That is just not true.”

Ravenell and other attorneys laid out new claims in an amended complaint filed Tuesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Kodi, then 5 years old, was shot twice by Ruby in the incident — in his face and elbow, according to the lawsuit.

The updated lawsuit adds to one that was originally filed by Gaines’ family last year. Over the past year, numerous county officers have been deposed in the case, attorneys representing the family said.

A civil trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 30 in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Ravenell said County Executive Kevin Kamenetz should have the county compensate Kodi for his injuries.

“It is our intention to give County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and the county representatives a chance to rectify this great harm to a 6-year-old,” Ravenell said.

County officials declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Last year, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger ruled the shooting legally justified, filing no criminal charges against officers involved in the shooting.

“I stand by the statements I made in public concerning the outcome of this case,” Shellenberger said Tuesday. “I believe the Baltimore County Police Department did a thorough investigation that allowed me to come to the conclusion that this was a justifiable shooting.”

This story will be updated.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez