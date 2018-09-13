Man killed at Lansdowne cemetery was attending brother's funeral, Baltimore County police say

A man fatally shot at a Lansdowne funeral Wednesday afternoon was mourning his brother, Baltimore County police said.

Police identified the victim Thursday as Maurice Brown Jr., 32, of the 300 block of Lyndhurst Street in West Baltimore.

Police said Brown and a second man were shot as the graveside services began at Mount Zion Cemetery for his younger brother, 18-year-old Marcus Brown.

Marcus Brown had been shot and killed in the 1400 block of North Mount Street in Sandtown-Winchester on the evening of Aug. 25.

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a funeral in Lansdowne. (Lloyd Fox, Denise Sanders) (Lloyd Fox, Denise Sanders)

County police said mourners were gathering around the grave site when a smaller group of men separated from the larger group and gunshots rang out.

Mourners began running. Maurice Brown and the other victim were shot in the upper portions of their bodies, police said.

Both men were taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where Maurice Brown was pronounced dead.

The second victim injured in Wednesday’s shooting, a 25-year-old man, remains in critical condition. A third victim from the funeral was also taken to a hospital for treatment of chest pains, police said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this article.

