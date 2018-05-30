Four teenagers indicted in death of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio

Baltimore County Grand jurors this week indicted four Baltimore teenagers in the death of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio.

Dawnta Harris, 16, Darrell Jaymar Ward, 15, Derrick Eugene Matthews, 16, and Eugene Robert Genius IV, 17, each face 19 counts, including first degree murder, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, according to the indictments published Wednesday. The murder charge alone carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The indictments move the case from district court, where charges were previously filed against the teens, to circuit court, which generally handles more serious criminal cases.

Harris is accused of striking Caprio with a stolen Jeep on May 21 while police say Ward, Matthews and Genius were robbing a nearby home. Caprio, 29, died at an area hospital a short time later.

The State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment on indictments, but said in statement Wednesday the office is “committed to assuring that each of the charged defendants and the citizens of this State, including the family of Officer Caprio, receive a fair and just trial.”

