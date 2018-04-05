Baltimore County police arrest man in Foundry Row shooting

Baltimore County police have arrested a Reisterstown man in a shooting in the parking lot of the Foundry Row shopping center Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Rashard Gabriel Williams, 25, met the victim around 4 p.m. in the parking lot in the 10000 block of Reisterstown Road, where they had a confrontation and Williams shot the victim at least once in the upper body.

Police said Williams stole personal items from the victim and then fled the scene. The victim took himself to Northwest Hospital for treatment, where he was later located by officers, police said. He is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Williams, of the 600 block of Beverly Road, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Baltimore County police had a warrant on Friday charging Williams with home invasion, assault and theft, but the warrant was not served until Thursday, when Williams was taken into custody for the shooting, according to online court records. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

