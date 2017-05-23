Man dies 17 months after being set on fire during dispute

A second victim who caught fire during an altercation in White Marsh nearly two years ago has died, Baltimore County police said.

Shawn Michael Scarinzi, 25, of the 900 block of Topview Drive in Edgewood, died Monday after being inadvertently set on fire during an altercation between his friend, David Benjamin Campbell, and Christopher Harrison Jr. Dec. 4, 2015.

Police said Harrison and Campbell had been involved in an ongoing dispute.

Harrison and Scarinzi were walking from a gas station at U.S. 40 and Allender Road when Campbell approached the two men, who both carried gasoline containers, and punched Harrison in the face, police said.

Harrison then doused Campbell with gasoline and lit him on fire, police said. Scarinzi, who was standing near Campbell with a container of gasoline, also became engulfed in flames, police said. Both victims remained hospitalized until their deaths.

Christopher Harrison Jr., 28, of Edgewood was charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and first- and second-degree assault.

"Shawn was a good kid who would always offer his help to anyone in need. Shawn was an innocent bystander in this terrible tragedy. He fought hard for the past 18 months and suffered terribly. Shawn's suffering is now over and he is finally at peace," Scarinzi's family said in a statement.

Harrison pleaded guilty on July 28, to first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, and received a 25-year sentence, court records show.

Campbell, 22, of Middle River died on January 7. The medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide. Police said a new warrant was issued to Harrison for homicide charges on May 16, 2017.

The results of an autopsy performed on Scarinzi are pending.

A public defender who represented Campbell did not respond to a call for comment Tuesday afternoon.

