Man found in parking lot of Dundalk movie theater dies of stab wound

A Baltimore County man was stabbed to death Friday night, police said. He was found in the parking lot of a movie theater in Dundalk.
Police identified the victim as Christopher Dale Trotter, 33.
Officers went to the 7900 block of Eastern Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Friday to investigate a stabbing. They found Trotter, who was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators think it was a targeted attack, police said. It was not clear if the incident had any connection to the movie theater.