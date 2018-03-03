News Maryland Crime

Man found in parking lot of Dundalk movie theater dies of stab wound

Ian Duncan
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

A Baltimore County man was stabbed to death Friday night, police said. He was found in the parking lot of a movie theater in Dundalk.

Police identified the victim as Christopher Dale Trotter, 33.

Officers went to the 7900 block of Eastern Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Friday to investigate a stabbing. They found Trotter, who was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators think it was a targeted attack, police said. It was not clear if the incident had any connection to the movie theater.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
41°