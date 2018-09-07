25-year-old woman shot multiple times and killed in Overlea, police say

A 25-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed Thursday night in Overlea, Baltimore County Police said.

Tracey Elizabeth Carrington, of the 1100 block of Glemsford Road, and her friend were getting into a parked car after leaving S&S Lounge at the 6900 block of Belair Road at around 8:40 p.m, police said.

Police say an unknown suspect walked up to Carrington and began shooting at her, striking her multiple times, police said. The suspect then left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced Carrington dead at the scene. Her friend was not injured during the shooting, police said.

The shooting is being investigated as a targeted crime “because no robbery or other crime was committed during the shooting and the victim’s friend was unharmed,” police said.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have any additional information contact police at 410-307-2020.