Baltimore County Police investigating fatal shooting in Randallstown

Baltimore County Police are investigating the fatal shooting Friday of a 54-year-old man in Randallstown.

After 1:30 a.m., police were called to a home on the 3900 block of Nemo Road, where the occupants found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man has been identified as Monday Makonnen, of the 3900 block of Nemo Road, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into the house while the residents were sleeping. They then walked into a bedroom where Makonnen was sleeping and shot him several times, police said.

Police believe that Makonnen was targeted. The other occupants were not threatened or harmed during the shooting, police said. There were also no signs of any other crime inside the home.

Police ask that anyone with information call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.