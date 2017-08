One person is dead after being shot by a Baltimore County police officer early Tuesday in Catonsville, police said.

County police were on the scene investigating the area around a car in the parking lot outside the Giant grocery store near the intersection of Rolling Road and Baltimore National Pike.

Police said the officer confronted the suspect at 3:53 a.m.

No further information was available.

This story will be updated.

CAPTION Mark Adams has been robbed multiple times in Baltimore, and has complaints about the way the investigations have been handled afterwards. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Mark Adams has been robbed multiple times in Baltimore, and has complaints about the way the investigations have been handled afterwards. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby adresses the media on her office's progress in reviewing the more than 100 cases involving the Baltimore officers that were the subject of the body-worn camera footage. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby adresses the media on her office's progress in reviewing the more than 100 cases involving the Baltimore officers that were the subject of the body-worn camera footage. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

sjwelsh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/seanjwelsh