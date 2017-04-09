Police seeking driver of SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

Maryland State Police are searching for the driver of a SUV who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Baltimore County Sunday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., state police say the driver of a blue mid-2000s BMW sports utility vehicle struck a pedestrian standing next to a Mazda 3 while driving north on the ramp from Jones Falls Expressway to Interstate 695. The Mazda was parked on the right shoulder and was hit by the BMW, police said.

The BMW allegedly sped away from the crash, and had sustained damage to its passenger side. The BMW's passenger side mirror was also found at the crash site, police said.

Any witnesses to this collision are asked to contact Trooper Wilson at 410-780-2700.