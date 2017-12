One person was seriously injured after an explosion was reported at a home in the Baltimore Highlands on Monday afternoon, Baltimore County fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to at 2:32 p.m. to the 800 block Virginia Ave. for a fire with reports of an explosion.

One person was seriously injured and flown by state police helicopter to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

This story will be updated.

