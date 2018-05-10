Police make arrest in Essex shooting

Baltimore County police have made an arrest in a shooting in Essex over the weekend.

Police said Thursday that Ronald Lee Scott, 27, of the first block of Platt Lane in Sparrows Point has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail.

Police said Scott was involved in “an encounter” with a man, who was then shot. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Stemmers Run Road and North Marlyn Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Scott fled after the shooting, police said. He was arrested on Monday, according to online court records. He did not have an attorney listed.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5