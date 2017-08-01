13-year-old girl killed in Essex shooting, police say

A 13-year-old girl was shot and killed in Essex overnight, Baltimore County police said.

Police were called by neighbors just before midnight to the 700 block of Peterson Road where a 911 caller reported hearing possible gunshots, said Natalie Litofsky, a department spokeswoman.

Responding officers canvassed the scene, along with medics who treated the victim. Officer Jennifer Peach said a 13-year-old was killed but did not have any additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or the name of the victim.

No additional information was immediately available.

Talia Richman / Baltimore Sun Baltimore County homicide detecitves investigate the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl. Baltimore County homicide detecitves investigate the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl. (Talia Richman / Baltimore Sun)

