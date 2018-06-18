Neighbors help free 4-year-old boy after woman grabs him outside Essex home, police say

Neighbors helped free a 4-year-old boy from a woman who had grabbed the child outside of his family’s Essex home, Baltimore County police said.

A woman, who has been taken into custody, scooped the child up in a “bear hug” while he was riding a scooter at 8 p.m. Friday and walked away with him while his mother was fetching a toy from the garage, police said.

When the boy’s mother heard his scooter hit the ground outside of their home on the 1600 block of Renaissance Drive, she began searching for her son, police said. The mother and her neighbors found a woman several blocks away on the 100 block of Back River Neck Road still holding the boy, police said.

The woman refused to give the child back, and the neighbors struggled with the woman to get her to return the child, according to police. The 4-year-old suffered minor injuries, but the group was eventually able to return him to his mother.

Police said the suspect is in custody but had not yet been charged as of Monday morning. The woman is not known by the 4-year-old or his mother, police said.

