20-year-old found dead in Essex residence suspected of 'targeted home invasion,' Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police said Thursday that a man found dead inside of an Essex home this week is a 20-year-old man suspected of invading the home with two others.

When police arrived at the home on the 800 block of Arncliffe Road shortly after 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead inside the home; was identified Thursday as Tarae Damon Holton of Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood. Police believe he and two others, who fled the area before police arrived and have not been identified, targeted the Middlesex residence.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman, said the other man who was shot lived in the home and was found just outside. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive, police said earlier this week. Peach declined to provide an update on his condition.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the deadly encounter as a “targeted home invasion,” Peach said. She said witness accounts indicated that more than one gun was involved in the altercation, but it’s not clear who shot whom.

“We are still working to determine who’s responsible for shooting that suspect and who’s responsible for shooting the injured person,” Peach said.

Police are not sure whether the suspects were trying to rob the home or attack a resident, Peach said.

“We know that this home invasion was meant for this home,” she said. “What we don’t know is, Was it a robbery of the home, or of a person in the home, or something worse?”

