Windsor Mill man gets 25 years in girlfriend's death

A Windsor Mill man was sentenced Friday to 25 years for the murder of his girlfriend, who vanished in 2010 and whose body was never found, prosecutors said.

Travis Eugene Elleby, 31, was convicted in November of second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Cherice Ragins. Judge Judith C. Ensor sentenced him in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

Ragins was last seen Feb. 21, 2010, when she and Elleby left Elleby’s mother’s home in Catonsville.

In 2016, county police arrested Elleby, who was charged with first-degree murder. Although police never found Ragins’ body, prosecutors have said their evidence against Elleby included phone and text records, surveillance footage and inconsistent statements he made.

