Police: 2 men shot in Dundalk residence Thursday morning are expected to survive

Two men who were found with gunshot wounds inside a Dundalk home early Thursday morning are expected to survive, police said.

Baltimore County Police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Frames Road between Kavanagh and Lynch roads just after midnight and found two men, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were both taken to local hospitals.

Officer Jennifer Peach said there were three men in the home when police arrived and that some kind of altercation led to the shooting. Detectives are still seeking to determine the relationship between the men and what kind of altercation preceded the shots.

Police believe the incident was a targeted one and said there is no danger to the community.

