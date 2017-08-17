Police searching for additional victims of Dundalk armed robberies

Baltimore County police are trying to identify a couple they believe has lured Hispanic men to a Dundalk street for sex and then robbed them at gunpoint, shooting one victim.

Police said two robberies that occurred eight days apart and investigators believe were committed by the same couple: a woman who arranged to meet the men in exchange for sex, and a man who robbed them a gunpoint.

Police are seeking any additional victims who might have been reluctant to make a report.

“We understand that the victims might not want to come forward because they have done something criminal. But we are not concerned with how the victims got to the intersection. Our concern is catching these people. This is a dangerous couple,” police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach.

“We’re trying to ask anybody to come forward,” she said.

Police said one victim was shot on July 23 during a robbery at the intersection of Birch Avenue and Walnut Avenue in Dundalk. The victim had gone to meet a woman around at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Birch Avenue and Walnut Avenue for a sexual encounter. At the intersection, a man entered the victim’s vehicle, pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his money. The victim fled the vehicle and was shot once in the upper body by the male suspect, police said.

On July 15, around 3:15 a.m., two Hispanic men were parked at that intersection because of car trouble, they told police. The victims told officers a man approached from behind and got into their vehicle.

The suspect showed a handgun, and ordered them to drive down an alley behind the 1900 block of Walnut Avenue, where he demanded their money and phones, police said. When one of the victims refused, police said the suspect punched one victim in the face, and struck the other in the face with the handgun.

Police said the victims and suspect all fled the scene.

The cases are being investigated by the robbery and violent crimes units, and they’re asking any victims of similar crimes in that area to call police at 410-887-2222.

