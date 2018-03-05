Dundalk teen, uncle charged in fatal stabbing that began as argument in grocery store, police say

A Dundalk man and his 17-year-old nephew have been charged with a Friday night stabbing death near a Dundalk movie theatre, Baltimore County police said.

Police said 45-year-old William Frederick Rose III and 17-year-old Shawn Franklin Radomski Jr., both of the 7900 block of Lansdale Road in Dundalk, were each charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Radomski is being charged as an adult, police said.

They’re charged with the killing of Christopher Dale Trotter, 33, who was found wounded near the Flagship Cinemas theater on Eastern Avenue on Friday.

Police said the incident began as an argument at a nearby grocery store.

Police said Trotter left the grocery store and was followed by the suspects into the movie theater. Security personnel at the theater removed the suspects, but when Trotter left to walk home with his groceries, the suspects and a group of friends followed him, assaulting him and stabbing him “multiple times” before running, police said.

Trotter later died at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Preliminary hearings are set for the suspects — Radomski on March 16 and Rose on March 30 — in Baltimore County. Neither suspect had an attorney listed in online court records Monday morning.

