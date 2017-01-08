Police: Boy, 16, fatally stabs mother's boyfriend in Dundalk

A 35-year-old man is dead after being stabbed by the 16-year-old son of his live-in girlfriend Saturday night in Dundalk, Baltimore County police said.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of North Point Road around 6:50 p.m. Saturday and found the man lying in the back yard of a home. Police said he had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he died around 9:30 p.m., police said.

The 16-year-old retrieved a knife in the midst of an argument between his mother and the victim, police said, before stabbing the man "several times."

Police did not name either the victim or the suspect Sunday morning. The boy is awaiting a bail hearing, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.