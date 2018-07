Baltimore County police were searching for a suspect in Dundalk on Thursday and warned residents to avoid the 7800 block of Eastern Ave., where the shooting occurred.

Police said they responded to the block at 3:57 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, urged people in a post on Twitter to avoid the area.

nbogelburroughs@baltsun.com

twitter.com/nickatnews