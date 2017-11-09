Baltimore County police make arrest in Dundalk double shooting

Baltimore County police have arrested a man who they say shot two people in a Dundalk home Wednesday.

Police said they arrested the man at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday but they have not released his identity or details of the charges.

According to police, the man shot two people in a home in the 7500 block of Lange St. in the Berkshire neighborhood about 1:15 p.m. The man met with someone at the home and once inside, pulled out a gun in an effort to rob the person, police said.

Two people inside the home fought with the gunman, police said. One male victim was shot in the upper body and another male victim was hit in the lower body.

Both victims are in fair condition at local hospitals, police said. Neither lived at the home.

The gunman ran off. Police have not explained how they identified him and found him.

