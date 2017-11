Two people were injured in a shooting in Dundalk on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore County Police.

The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Lange Street in Dundalk’s Berkshire neighborhood.

Two adults were shot and they are expected to survive, police said. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

