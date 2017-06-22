Police: 17-year-old shot in Dundalk is in good condition

A teenager is in good condition after being shot in Dundalk Wednesday night, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers went to Avondale Road and William Wade Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots, police said. The 17-year-old male victim was being treated at a local hospital.

The victim told officers he was shot in the upper body after hearing gunshots, but did not see a suspect, police said. He is in good condition and expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.

Police ask that anyone with more information about this incident all 410-307-2020.

