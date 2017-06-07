Baltimore County police officer wounded, suspect killed in Dundalk shooting

A Baltimore County Police officer was wounded and a suspect killed in a shooting in Dundalk Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident started with an armed robbery at a shopping center, police said. The suspect in the robbery got onto a Maryland Transit Administration bus that police stopped.

The suspect shot at police, who returned fire, police said.

The suspect was killed and a bystander was also injured, police said.

The incident took place on Dundalk Avenue near Belclare Road, police said.

The street was cordoned off and a heavy police presence was visible.

Anthony Weaver said he was working in his garage nearby and heard a popping noise that sounded like fireworks. He said he heard men arguing and more popping noises.

Barbara Barnes was driving with her sister-in-law and saw the police activity. "We knew something bad happened. When you see all these police come by you know something happened," she said.

Barnes said she was worried that the incident happened in the afternoon at a time when children are getting out of school.

"This world is crazy," she said.

