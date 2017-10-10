Man charged with stabbing Dundalk PetSmart shopper during fight in fish department, police say

A 67-year-old man is charged in a stabbing that Baltimore County police say happened after a dispute in the fish department of a Dundalk PetSmart store.

Police say Duwade Marshall Moses and a 51-year-old man began arguing over who was next to be helped at the store. They spit at each other, according to police, and threw merchandise at each other.

The other man punched Moses when he saw him reach into his pants pocket, thinking he could have a weapon, police said. Moses allegedly pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the other man in the upper body.

Moses was arrested at the store, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive his injuries.

Police announced the charges Tuesday. Court records indicate the incident occurred Oct. 2. Moses is charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Moses’ attorney could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

