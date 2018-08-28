Woman dies after double shooting in Dundalk on Monday night

A woman has died following a double shooting in Dundalk on Monday night.

Gabrielle Marie Paugh, 26, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot at her home at 63 Wise Ave. at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to Baltimore County Police.

Aaron Michael Wearins, 34, of the 3000 block of McElderry Street in East Baltimore, was seriously injured in the shooting, police said.

Police are looking for a suspect and piecing together Monday night’s events. Cpl. Shawn Vinson, a police spokesman, said police believe that Paugh and Wearins were targeted, but said he could not elaborate.

“We believe the shooting happened inside the house,” Vinson said. “Right now we’re trying to work out what led up to the shooting.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call county police at 410-307-2020. Tips also can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP, texting “MCS” and a message to 27437 or by going online to metrocrimestoppers.org.

