1 dead, 2 injured in Dundalk crash Tuesday morning

A 53-year-old man died and two other people were injured in a crash in Dundalk on Tuesday, Baltimore County police said.

Police said Lloyd Wells Jr. was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre shortly before 11 a.m. at North Point Boulevard, near Kirkland Road, when he struck a 2013 Hyundai Sante Fe, causing both vehicles to veer off the road.

Wells, of the 4100 block of Beachwood Road in Dundalk, was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The adult driver and a juvenile passenger of the Hyundaiwere also taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said a portion of North Point Boulevard was closed for several hours Tuesday.

The county’s crash investigation team is investigating the cause of the crash.

