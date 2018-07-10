Two charged after officials say 16-year-old rammed Baltimore County police car with stolen SUV

Two Baltimore County teenagers have been charged with assault after police say a 16-year-old tried to evade officers by ramming a police car with a stolen SUV on Monday.

Officers got a call reporting a suspicious red Jeep Liberty on the 8100 block of Shore Drive about 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. They ran the plates and found the car’s owner had reported it stolen from Del Haven Road Monday morning, police said.

Officers in two cars — one marked, one unmarked — blocked Shore Drive as they prepared to arrest the six people inside the Jeep, police said.

The driver, whom police identified as Patrick Hager, 16, sped up and drove into the marked police car, police said. Hager has been charged as an adult in the incident.

Police said the SUV was going fast enough that it went over the cruiser’s front bumper and hood, and that the cruiser is now disabled. The Jeep, which was also damaged, kept going for a bit longer, then stopped, police said.

The six people inside the Jeep all ran off, police said. Officers found Hager and one passenger, Derek Darnelle Stroman, 19.

Both are charged with first- and second-degree assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, grand theft and malicious destruction of property, among other charges, police said. They are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Neither had an attorney listed in online court records.

Police said officers are still looking for the other four passengers.