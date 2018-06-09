Dundalk boater killed in collision near Sparrows Point on Friday night

A 47-year-old Dundalk man was killed in a boating accident near Sparrows Point on Friday night, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. the victim’s 20-foot recreational boat struck a day marker, which helps boaters navigate, near Old Road Bay, Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said.

The victim went overboard, but another person on the boat was able to call 911 at 10:26 p.m.

Thomson said the victim’s body was later recovered by Baltimore County divers at 2 a.m. The victim was not wearing a life jacket, she said.

The death marks the seventh boating fatality in the state this year, Thomson said. The state reported six for all of last year, a significant drop from 16 in 2016 and 21 in 2015, according to U.S. Coast Guard statistics.

Thomson said that of the 80 boating-related fatalities in the past five years, only 10 percent of victims were wearing life jackets.

“The statistics don’t lie,” she said. “Most of the victims were in the sight of shoreline” and help was on the way, she said. “The life jacket would have bought them time. Almost all would have benefited from having a life jacket.”

The latest accident remains under investigation. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday morning.

Thomson said the man’s name would be released once his family was notified of his death.

