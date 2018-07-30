Police: Baltimore man drove truck at 3 officers, struck 5 cars after tossing fire pit through window in Dundalk

Baltimore County police say they arrested a 24-year-old Baltimore man Saturday who they say sped a pickup truck toward three officers, forcing them to run out of the way. Police say the truck then collided with a police car and four other parked cars.

The officers were responding just before 5 a.m. Saturday to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Westfield Road in Dundalk. Police said the man destroyed property in the back yard of the residence, threw a fire pit through a kitchen window, then stuck his head through the window and threatened the homeowner.

Stephen Joseph Michael Bernadyn, of the 5100 block of Wright Avenue, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and 10 additional counts of burglary and malicious destruction of property charges.

He is being held in jail without bail, police said. He does not have a lawyer listed in online court records.

The suspect had left the area by the time officers arrived at the house, according to Cpl. Shawn Vinson said, but officers spotted a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado truck while conducting their investigation. Police say the driver turned onto Westfield Road from Plainfield Road and was traveling at a normal rate of speed, but then “accelerated to a high rate of speed.”

Officers who were standing next to their three police cars, ran out of the way of the truck. The vehicle struck one of the police cars, Vinson said, causing it to strike another police car, the collided with additional parked vehicles. Police said Bernadyn attempted to flee but was taken into custody.

