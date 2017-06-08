Police identify gunman killed in Dundalk shootout

Baltimore County Police identified the gunman killed in a Wednesday shootout in Dundalk that also left a bystander injured and police officer in serious condition.

Police on Thursday identified him as 35-year-old Blaine Robert Erb. They said his last known address was in the Middle River area.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Dundalk Avenue near Avon Beach Road Wednesday at about 2:49 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery in progress, police said. At the scene they learned Erb — who had robbed two people at gunpoint — had fled onto a nearby No. 10 Maryland Transit Administration bus.

When officers stopped the bus near the Logan Village Shopping Center about a block away and confronted Erb, he opened fire on police. The incident culminated in a full-fledged shootout that left the Erb dead on a nearby lawn.

An officer and bystander were shot at least once during the incident, which was captured on video and posted to Facebook. The officer was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and listed in critical condition, police said. The bystander, a woman, was taken to an local hospital and is expected to recover.

As of Thursday morning, police have not released the names of the wounded officer and civilian.

