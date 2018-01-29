Dumbarton Middle School student pulled knife on classmate on school bus, police say

A 12-year-old Dumbarton Middle School student pulled a knife on his classmate during a fight on the school bus Monday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

The student, who was also was found to have a can of mace, was charged as a juvenile with assault with a deadly weapon, police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said. The other student, a 13-year-old, is also charged with assault in the fight.

Neither of the students were stabbed, cut or otherwise hurt, Vinson said, and police did not release their names because they are minors.

Another student also was found with a knife on the same bus, No. 5777, according to assistant principal Cheryl Scott, who sent a recorded voicemail about the incident to parents Monday evening. Vinson said he could not confirm the second incident.

“During a disruption between two students, we received information that one student was in possession of a folding knife on a school bus,” Scott said in the recording. “In a second, unrelated incident, another student was found to be in possession of a folding knife as well. Baltimore County Police were immediately notified, and appropriate police action was taken.”

School officials also notified the Office of Transportation and the Department of School Safety, as is protocol, she said in the voicemail. Assistant principal Stacy Stathopoulos rode with students for the remainder of the ride, Scott said.

Baltimore County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

“Possession of a knife of any kind is a serious offense,” Scott said in the voicemail. “Please rest assured that the Baltimore County Police Department as well as Baltimore County Public Schools have taken appropriate action. The safety and security of our students is always the top priority at Dumbarton Middle School. Please contact me at 410-887-3176 if you have any questions.”

