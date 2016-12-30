'Kingpin' of drug organization sentenced to 25 years in prison

The "kingpin" of a drug trafficking organization that operated throughout the Baltimore region was sentenced to more than two decades in prison on drug-related charges in Baltimore County, authorities said.

Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Robert Cahill, Jr. on Thursday sentenced Charles Davenport, 29, to 40 years with all but 25 years suspended for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of large amounts of heroin, the Attorney General's office said.

The Attorney General's office and the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office indicted Davenport on drug-related charges earlier this year.

"Charles Davenport is one of the many individuals who has profited through organized crime, exploited the drug addiction of others, and contributed to intolerable levels of violence in Baltimore City," Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement.

Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said in a statement the sentence represents the importance of strong law enforcement partnerships to curb the heroin epidemic.

"Heroin deaths are at an all-time high. With the hard work of all the agencies involved we were able to get a dangerous drug dealer off the streets," Shellenberger said.

Davenport's attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday afternoon.

